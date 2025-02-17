“I’m very excited to return for another season,” said Jonas Fjeldberg. “Even though we won the championship I feel like I got unfinished business here. Missing out on that playoff run hurt deep but the boys got it done and now I’m ready to repeat.”

Fjeldberg will be entering his third season with the Switchbacks. Throughout the 2024 season, he made a total of 23 appearances, earned three goals, two assists, had 12 shots on target, and held a passing accuracy of 73.2%.

This Norwegian native attended the University of Dayton and played for their men’s soccer team for four seasons earning 22 goals and 21 assists. Fjeldberg started his professional career in 2021 when he was drafted in the MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati. Then in late 2021, he was loaned to Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. Before joining the Switchbacks, Fjeldberg played for Indy Eleven and earned eight goals in 28 appearances.

“We are delighted to have resigned Jonas to a new deal. Jonas has had his ups and downs with injuries over the last year or so. But when his quality is on display, he is very hard to contain,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “His quality on the ball and his mindset to get his body right are amazing. We are very excited to see him in action next season.”

Name: Jonas Fjeldberg

Position: Forward

Height: 5′ 10″

Date of Birth: September 30, 1998

Age: 26

Hometown: Jessheim, Norway