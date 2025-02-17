Fontana joins the Club having most recently competed for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, where he made 10 appearances and logged 350 minutes of playing time, refining his skills in a new footballing culture. Prior to competing in the top-flight in the Netherlands, Fontana had competed for Ascoli Calcio in Italy’s Serie B.

“Football is an up and down sport, at every low there was always one person that always had my back, that was [Switchbacks Head Coach] James Chambers. I can’t wait to fight for him and the club,” said Fontana. “What James and [Switchbacks Sporting Director] Stephen [Hogan] have built and accomplished here is amazing. I want to be a part of it and help the project progress even more.

“I’m extremely excited about joining and helping the team and try to repeat what was accomplished last season.”

Fontana’s career began in the Philadelphia Union Academy, where he honed his skills and developed a strong foundation in the game. His potential was clear, and soon, he made the leap to the Union’s reserve team, Bethlehem Steel FC, where he played alongside other emerging young talents including current United States internationals Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie and recorded 49 appearances.

In 2018, Fontana earned a promotion to the Philadelphia Union’s First Team, signing a professional contract as a Homegrown Player. Over the next few years, Fontana made 44 appearances for the Union, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists, before making the move to Italy to begin his European journey.

“We needed to adjust, improve, and try to build on our midfield success from last year. Anthony ticks all those boxes and more,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “He is hungry to get back on the field and show everyone who he is.”

Name: Anthony Fontana

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’10″

Date of Birth: October 14th, 1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Newark, DE