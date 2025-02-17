“Colorado Springs has become a special place to me and I am excited to return for another season. Rejoining Colorado is a great opportunity to further add to this club’s history and continue connecting with the incredible community here, ” said Duke Lacroix. ” I look forward to building on the success we have created on the field and give everything for my teammates, staff, and fans who believe in us. I am ready for next season’s challenges and getting back to business. For the Springs!”

LaCroix will be entering his third season with the Switchbacks. Throughout the 2024 season, LaCroix had an impactful mark on the pitch earning one goal, had 69 clearances, and 21 interceptions in 32 appearances.

In 2024, Lacroix played in five games for Haiti’s national team, playing the full 90′ in each match.

The New Jersey native played four years at the University of Pennsylvania and made several appearances in the Premier Development League for Ocean City Nor’easters, netting four goals.

After college, he joined the USL Championship League playing for Indy Eleven, Orange County SC, Reno 1868, and Sacramento Republic FC. During his two years at Sacramento, he gained one goal, had five assists, and held a passing accuracy of 80%.

“We are delighted to have resigned Duke. He is a senior leader in our group who demonstrates intelligence, professionalism, and ambition every day,” said Hogan. “He will strengthen our locker room even more next season, and I am excited to see him back.”

Name: Duke Lacroix

Position: Winger, Full Back

Height: 5′ 10″

Date of Birth: October 14, 1993

Age: 31

Hometown: New Egypt, New Jersey