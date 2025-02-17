“I’m so happy to be coming back again next year. These fans and this organization have made Colorado Springs a home for me,” said Matt Mahoney. “To be able to bring a championship to this club and these fans this season means the world to me, and I can’t wait to be back at Weidner Field next season.”

For the past four seasons, Mahoney has made 136 appearances, netted four goals, had eight assists, and played 11,869 minutes with the club. In 2024 Mahoney posted 157 clearances, 163 duels won, and 70 interceptions. This seasoned player earned a solid spot in the starting eleven for every game throughout the whole season.

“We are delighted to have resigned Matt to a new deal,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “He is a fantastic captain who leads by example on and off the field. His growth in the game and leadership have led us to our first championship.”

Name: Matt Mahoney

Position: Defender

Height: 5’11”

Date of Birth: 04/17/95

Age: 29

Hometown: Buffalo, New York