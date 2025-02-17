“Buzzing to get down to Colorado Springs and get to work. Last year what the club achieved was brilliant winning a USL Championship,” said Akeem Ward. “I want to contribute to a repeat of that this year. For God, for family, and for the Springs!”

Ward was selected 14th overall by D.C. United in the 2019 MLS Draft after playing at Creighton University. From 2019 to 2022, he spent time at Loudoun United, Birmingham Legion FC, North Carolina FC, Oakland Roots SC & Rio Grande Valley FC.

In 2023, Ward signed a multi-year contract with Memphis 901 FC and was appointed team captain for the 2024 season. Since joining the club, he has made 71 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while maintaining an impressive passing accuracy of 81.9%. As a standout defender, Ward has recorded 132 clearances, 79 interceptions, and won 297 duels.

“I believe we have another potential leader in the building. We are very excited to see what Akeem can do with our roster, on the field, and in the locker room,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “His mentality was the most important addition to his signing. He will compete every day, and that will hopefully show in his performances on the field.”

Name: Akeem Ward

Position: Defender

Height: 5’7″

Date of Birth: January 5th, 1996

Age: 28

Hometown: Vienna, Virginia