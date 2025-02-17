“I’m thrilled to join such an incredible team and be a part of a club. The fans and the energy they bring is amazing,” said Levonte Johnson. “It’s an honor to contribute to the winning culture here, and I’m excited to work alongside my new teammates to build on that success!”

In 2023, Johnson was selected 29th overall by Whitecaps FC in the MLS SuperDraft and subsequently signed with their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Whitecaps FC 2. In his first 10 appearances for WFC2, he displayed impressive skills netting six goals and one assist. Johnson also earned four call-ups to the first team during the season. He made his debut in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal against York United FC, scoring in the 88th minute, and became the second MLS NEXT Pro product to score on his first-team debut for the club.

Johnson was later called up for the Canadian Championship Final, where he started and played 73 minutes, contributing to the team’s victory in securing the Voyageurs Cup. Over the 2023 season, he made four starts and 11 appearances for the first team, while also tallying seven goals and one assist in 13 starts and 15 appearances for WFC2.

In the 2024 season, Johnson officially became a first-team player, making seven starts in 27 appearances during the MLS regular and postseason. Over 702 minutes on the pitch, he recorded three key passes and completed 116 accurate passes.

Johnson began his collegiate career at Salt Lake Community College, where he played for two seasons, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists. He then transferred to Seattle University for his junior year, registering nine goals and eight assists in 20 starts and 22 appearances. In his final year, Johnson moved to Syracuse University, starting 25 games and scoring 11 goals with six assists. He played a key role in helping Syracuse win the NCAA Division I National Championship. Johnson was a finalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy and earned numerous honors, including being named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, All-ACC First Team, and All-South Region First Team.

“We are delighted to have signed an MLS winger. We have scouted Levonte for nearly two years and tried to get him on loan,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “He is the perfect profile for how we play, and I am excited for us. More importantly, I am excited about his announcement to our league..”

Name: Levonte Johnson

Position: Forward

Height: 5’10″

Date of Birth: March 15th, 1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario