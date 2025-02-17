“I’m really proud of what this group accomplished this year,” said Christian Herrera. “I’m excited to get to work on doing it again next year.”

Herrera, 27, is going into his fourth season with the Switchbacks. For the 2024 season, Herrera was the number one goalkeeper, playing in all 38 games with 98 saves, 13 clean sheets, and 35 clearances.

This Goalkeeper made his professional debut in 2016 playing on a loan to C.F. Pachuca, then the following year was sent to play on a different loan to Portland Timbers II. In 2018 he was signed to the MLS Pro next team, Swope Park Rangers. Throughout 2019-2021, we played for Orlando City B, Tacoma Defiance, and the Oakland Roots.

“Chris has proven to be a top goalkeeper. I think the minutes and experiences he has experienced over the last two seasons have pushed him to another level,” said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. “His desire and appetite to continue to learn are infectious, and he’ll be fantastic in our locker room again next season.”

Name: Christian Herrera

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6′ 7″

Date of Birth: April 20th, 1997

Age: 27

Hometown: Las Cruces, New Mexico