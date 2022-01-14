“After a successful 2024 season, I’m extremely happy to be coming back for my fifth season with the club,” said Zach Zandi. “I’m excited to build on our accomplishments and play in front of our amazing fans again”

Zandi, 28, made an incredible impact on the club this year, helping bring a Championship Cup home. Throughout his time with the club, Zandi has made 75 appearances, 13 goals, and had eight assists. Just in the 2024 season, he played a total of 2,326 minutes, had 12 shots on target, and held a passing accuracy of 80.3%.

A Pennsylvania native, Zandi played for Villanova University. This midfielder went on to join USL Championship League signing with Bethlehem Steel FC earning three goals and six assists.

“We are delighted to have resigned Zach to a new deal. His quality on the ball and game intelligence are some of the best in the league,” said Hogan. “The league saw his talent this year, and we are excited to see his growth in the game next season and beyond.”

Name: Zach Zandi

Pronunciation: ZAN-dee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5′ 6″

Date of Birth: July 18, 1996

Age: 28

Hometown: West Chester, Pennsylvania